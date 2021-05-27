Suzanne Wellborn

Suzanne Allen Wellborn, 83, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Monday, May 24, 2021, at Country Meadows in Frederick, Maryland. She was the wife of 45 years to the late Bruce Wellborn.
Born on Sept. 7, 1937, in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of Wilton Theodore Allen and Helen Margaret (Gleason) Allen. Suzanne met her future husband, and they began their lives together in the Bethesda area. She was a talented quilter and quilt designer, making numerous quilts for her family over the years. As a designer, she created elaborate patterns that we both made and sold and participated with various quilting groups and guilds over the years. Suzanne loved being outdoors and taking walks with all of her Scottish terriers that she and Bruce raised and showed. She could be spotted often walking her five Scotties through town. Later in life, she and Bruce built their dream home in Boonsboro, Maryland, before his passing.
Family was Suzanne’s biggest joy life, and she is blessed to be survived by her three children, Lawrence M. Wellborn and wife Ann, Katherine S. Frick and husband David, and David A. Wellborn and wife Terri; grandchildren, Ellen McKerrow, Patrick Hatfield, Alexander Wellborn, Melanie Lee, Caroline Davidoff, Tessa Merriken and Hannah Wellborn; and nine great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702.
A celebration of Suzanne’s life journey will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, Maryland. The Rev. Tim May will officiate. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Park in Rockville, Maryland.
Memorial donations may be made to Brain Support Network, P.O. Box 7264, Menlo Park, CA 94026 (https://www.brainsupportnetwork.org/#donate)
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.