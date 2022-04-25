Sylvester Heath

Mr. Sylvester Eugene Heath, 80, of Indian Head, Maryland, (formerly of Frederick, Maryland) passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, peacefully at home. He was born on Sept. 7, 1941, to the late Eugene Alexander Heath and Marcelene J. Luby-Brown. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ruth Ann (nee Bowie); his two children, Mark (Patsy) and Leslie; and three grandchildren, Mark Jr., Leah and Ray. Viewing, 10 a.m., until time of Service, 11 a.m., Saturday, April 30, 2022, in the Chapel of Thornton Funeral Home, P.A., 3439 Livingston Road, Indian Head, Maryland 20640. Interment, Heritage Memorial Cemetery, 13472 Poplar Hill Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20601.