Sylvester "Wes" Hann

Sylvester Hann “Wes”, 87, of Thurmont, MD, passed from this life on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster, MD.
Born on August 5, 1934, in Woodsboro, MD, he was the son of the late John Samuel Hann and Catherine Elizabeth (Krise) Hann.
He was a graduate of Thurmont High School class of 1952.
Wes was a hard worker; he was a farmer and also worked for Lehigh Cement.
He was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Creagerstown.
Wes enjoyed many things, among his favorites were spending time with his grandchildren, gardening, listening to gospel or county music, watching TV or enjoying a good book. He also enjoyed vacationing in the Amish country in OH, or going to gospel music festivals in Waterlick, VA.
He is survived by his loving wife of forty years Georgia Frances Hann (Biddinger); children Sharon Hann, Susie Hann, Paul Hann (Stacy) and step-son James Musselwhite (Shonda); grandchildren John (Shani) Page, Beth Wold (Jamie Weddle), Daryl Hann (Christina), Paul Jr, Ashley and Jordan Hann, step-grandchildren Marah and Shares Musslewhite; great-grandchildren; John Jr, Tyler, Antonio, Kaleb and Kaylee Page; siblings Audrey (Tillie) Hann, Wolfe (Jake) along with numerous nieces and nephews; close friends Rodman Myers, Dave and Becky Weigle and James Sparkman.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home in Thurmont.
A celebration of Sylvester’s life journey will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church of Creagerstown, 8619 Blacks Mill Road in Thurmont, MD. Burial will follow services at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery in Creagerstown, MD.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church 8619 Black Mill Road Thurmont, MD 21788.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.