Sylvia Blank Miller, 79, of Frederick, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Frederick Health Hospital. She was the loving wife of George Miller, whom she married in 2001.
Born May 8, 1941, in Tazewell, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late John Repass and Virginia (Atwell) Repass.
Sylvia graduated in 1959 from Frederick High School. She worked as a daycare provider for many years, and she retired after 13 years at Weis Grocery store as a deli assistant. She enjoyed crocheting, doing puzzles and spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Cris Main and husband, Tom, of Brunswick, and Shannon Blank, of Frederick; 13 grandchildren, Christopher Main, Aaron Main, Eugene Suda, Amy Wolf, Kylynne Bouch, Brinleigh Bouch, Bailey Miller, Logan Miller, Carissa Kiapes, Zach Kiapes, Olivia Miller, Lillian Miller and Kaia Christian; seven great-grandchildren, Sophie Main, Gavin Main, Sawyer Main, Ellie Grace Wolf, Nolan Main, Aubree Quesenberry and Ryker Wolf; four siblings, Betty Allnutt, Gail Pearson, Barbara Manaia,and Edward Repass; brother-in-law, Rev. Rodney Blank; four stepchildren, Shawn Miller, Damian Miller, Angela Kiapes and Briget Christian; and many nieces and nephews.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her first husband, Larry Blank, in 1988; and four siblings, John Repass, Edith (Toots) Dove, Bobby Repass and Frances Hubble.
Services will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.