Sylvia Chidester

Sylvia Jo Chidester, age 75, of Frederick, passed on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. She was born in Frederick on January 22, 1947, and was the daughter of Boyd Vernon Doody and Sara Clara Doody (nee Wilhide).
Sylvia worked at Fairchild Space & Electronics Co. from 1968 to 1995, advancing to the position of quality control supervisor prior to her retirement. She loved her family, cooking, travel, gardening, pets, flowers and searching for antiques. Sylvia also served on the board of directors for the Humane Society for several years.
She is survived by her loving husband, Roger C. Chidester. They would have been married 47 years this coming October. She was also survived by a son, James Alfred Underwood III; grandchildren, Heather Lynn Underwood, James A.Underwood IV, and Katherine Blair Underwood; great-grandson, Matthew Dominguez; and sisters, Shirley A. Fells and Gloria Jean Appelbaum. Sylvia is predeceased by her sisters, Jerry Marie Thornley and Carol Lee Hemseri. Sylvia also has a large extended family.
Family will receive friends at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701, from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, April 1, 2022. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home Friday at noon. Interment will take place in Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org) or the Frederick County Humane Society (fchs.org). Online condolences may be offered at keeneybasford.com.