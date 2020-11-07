Sylvia Ann Gillespie, 69, of Myersville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28 at Frederick Memorial Hospital.
Born April 27, 1951, in Tazewell, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Jay and Helen Gillespie.
She is survived by her brother, Walter “Buck” Gillespie, of Frederick. Ann will be remembered fondly by her nieces and nephews, Michael Cole, of Westminster, Michelle Budge, of Hagerstown, Amy Bernatz, of Keedysville, Jason Gillespie, of Hagerstown, and especially Leanne Hensley and her husband Brian, of Myersville, with whom she resided for the last several years as they cared for her. She will also be remembered by numerous great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her brother, John Gillespie. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.barberfhlaytonsville.com.