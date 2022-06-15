Sylvia Hudson

It is with great sadness that Sylvia E. Hudson, 99, passed away June 10, 2022, at Citizens Nursing Home, surrounded by those she loved.
Born March 23, 1923, in Brentwood, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late George and Maude Parker. In addition to her parents, Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Hudson; her son, Donald Hudson; her sister, Doris McCathran; and her son-in-law, Stephen Graves.
Her cookies, cakes and pies were amazing, her soprano voice enviable and her whistling superb. She was an active member of the Lewistown United Methodist Church, serving on committees, the bake table and choir, and as potato lady for many years; and Thurmont Canaries, performing as Tina Turner. Her hobbies included ceramics, Scrabble, card games and word search.
Sylvia is survived by her daughter, Jeanne Graves; daughter-in-law, Judy Hudson; grandchildren, Bonnie Hudson, Christopher Graves, Heather Graves (Sam), Eddie Reed (Tara), Tracey Reed (Kim) and Kelly Reed (Howard); great-grandchildren, Dereck Myers, Blake Ashby, Kristy Reed and Kyle Reed; niece, Nancy Grigsby; and beloved cat, Angel. Sylvia loved her church family, neighbors, friends and relatives.
How exciting to be in God’s kingdom, flourish with the birds, relish in the flowers’ scent, feel the warmth of Dad’s embrace, and laugh again with Don. We are so happy for you, Mom. We love you.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to her church, Lewistown United Methodist Church, 11032 Hessong Bridge Road, Thurmont, MD 21788.