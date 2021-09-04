Sylvia Irene Rosensteel, 90, of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, formerly of Emmitsburg, Maryland, died peacefully Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born Sept. 19, 1929, in Rocky Ridge, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Lula (Harbaugh) Long. She was the beloved wife of George “Gene” Rosensteel, to whom she was married for 68 years. Sylvia attended Emmitsburg School. She helped on the farm of her aging parents, took care of other persons in their homes, and worked at the Emmitsburg Manufacturing Company. She was a former member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Emmitsburg and a current member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fairfield, Pennsylvania. She was a devoted wife and homemaker, raising five children and helping with her many grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, crocheting, flower gardening, playing cards, collecting milk glass, and going to auctions. More than anything, she enjoyed spending time with her family. Surviving, in addition to her husband Gene, are her children, Vincent Rosensteel and wife Joyce, of Littleton, Colorado, Yvonne Arrison and husband Jay, of Orrtanna, Pennsylvania, Eric Rosensteel and wife Donna, of Rocky Ridge, Maryland, Milissa Fogle and husband Thomas Jr., of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, and Owen Rosensteel and wife Dawn, of Fairfield, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Wade Rosensteel, Gary Shorb Jr., Angela Hobbs, Virginia Haines, Heather Arrison, Jeremy Rosensteel, Jessica Lamb, Shawn and Michael Fogle, Bridget Runk and Rebecca Rosensteel; great-grandchildren, Michaela and Wyatt Shorb, Brooke and Nathan Hobbs, Olivia, Emma and Brianna Haines, Melanie, Matthew and Masten Rosensteel, Emilee, Ella and Dillon Fogle, Atticus Lamb, and Jack and Henry Runk; great-great-grandchildren, Greyson Staples and Kovalan Rosensteel; and many nieces and nephews. Sylvia was predeceased by great-grandchildren, Marcus Rosensteel and Cole Brady Fogle; brothers, James, Guy and Ray Long; and sisters, Opal Stambaugh, Pearl Sayler and Mae Warren. The family wishes to express heartfelt gratitude to SpiriTrust Hospice and to personal caregivers, Wanda Topper and Abby Zanella. A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Sept. 18, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 256 Tract Road, Fairfield, PA 17320. Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Emmitsburg.
