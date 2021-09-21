Sylvia Mullenix

Sylvia Dolores Mullenix “Fert”, 87, went home to the Lord peacefully Sept. 17, 2021, at Meritus Medical Center.
She was born Aug. 18, 1934, at her family home in Yarrowsburg, Maryland.
Sylvia was truly an extraordinary woman. She was a stay-at-home mom, mothering her children while operating her family dairy farm.
She owned the Yarrowsburg General Store and was loved by all her patrons.
She was a bus driver for Washington and Frederick County schools. Later in life, she became an aide for special needs children at Rock Creek School.
Sylvia loved spending time with her family. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother whose life has become a legacy.
She is survived by her son, William R. Mullenix III and wife Cindy, of Yarrowsburg; daughter, Holly Vaughn and husband Rick, of Yarrowsburg; four grandchildren, Jessica and 1st Lt. Luke Maxson, of Newport, North Carolina, Rickey and Lauren Vaughn, of Ranson, West Virginia, Allie and Zach Stride, of Yarrowsburg, and Jared Vaughn and Courtney Helmick, of Yarrowsburg; great-grandchildren, Tristan, Trent, Trevor and Tanner Maxson, Ella Stride, and Jackson and Gaitlin Vaughn. Sylvia is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Dorothy Nokes; brothers, Sam and Vincent Nokes; husband, William R. Mullenix Jr.; longtime friend and companion, Robert Shackelford; nephew, Brian Tritapoe; and great-nephew, Zachary Taylor Nokes.
Funeral arrangements are by the John T. Williams Funeral Home, 100 Petersville Road, Brunswick, Maryland. A viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at the Brownsville Church of the Brethren, 911 Rohrersvile Road, Knoxville, Maryland, with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Pastor Calvin Parks will officiate. Burial immediately follows at the Brownsville Church of the Brethren cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Sylvia’s name to the Brownsville Church of the Brethren, 911 Rohrersville Road, Knoxville, Maryland.