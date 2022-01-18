Sylvia Sclar

Sylvia Marion Sclar, of Frederick, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at the age of 92.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Reuben Sclar, to whom she was married for 40 years. Sylvia had been a resident at Homewood at Crumland Farms for the past eight years.
She was born in Baltimore, MD to Benjamin and Goldie (Sindler) Brandorff. It was while growing up in Baltimore that she became good friends with Janis Schneider. That friendship blossomed as they married brothers (Reuben and Abe) and as sisters-in-law moved to Frederick, first Sylvia, and then a year later, Janis. For many years the two couples worked side by side, along with Reuben’s sister, Rebecca, and her husband Barney Kandel at their business Reliable Junk Company (now Reliable Recycling). In addition to the scrap business, they also ran the Foam Rubber Outlet at the same location. Sylvia was active in the community where she was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary at Frederick Memorial Hospital and served on the Board of Frederick Memorial Hospital for several years. Sylvia and Reuben were longtime and devoted members of Beth Sholom Congregation.
Sylvia is survived by her beloved daughters, Ellen Sclar Nelson and her husband, Frank Nelson, and her younger daughter, Marlene Sclar. She leaves behind grandchildren, Philip Nelson, Aaron and wife Elisa Nelson, and Dori and husband Brian Slutsky, and 5 great-grandchildren, Reed, Morgan and Alexa Nelson, and Reagan and Austin Slutsky. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Evelyn Brandorff, and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be private.
Please omit flowers. Donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association of Maryland or the Alzheimer’s Association of Frederick.
Due to the COVID pandemic, the period of Shiva will be observed privately.