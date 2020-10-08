Tamara J. Rohrer

Tamara Graves Haugh Rohrer, 84 years old, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away Oct. 6, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital.
She was the wife of Bob Rohrer, who passed away Oct. 11, 2012. She was born Sept. 10 1936 in Charlottesville, Virginia to the late Helen D. Ramage and Carl S. Graves. Tamara was raised by her grandmother, Ada E. Morhiser.
She graduated from Frederick High School in 1955.
Tamara was employed by C & P Telephone Company and Verizon for 31 years. She started her career as a telephone operator and retired after 31 years as Staff Manager.
Tamara was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She told everyone she had the best daughters in the whole world and had been truly blessed with her son-in-laws, grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
She was a member of the Frederick Church of the Brethren, Telephone Pioneers, and Woman of the Moose No. 347, American Legion Auxiliary Post 11, and Auxiliary of the Hagerstown Elks No. 378. She loved to travel, antique and be with her many friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Ramage, father, Carl S. Graves, grandmother, Ada Morhiser, and Pete Haugh, father of her children.
She is survived by her daughter, Randie McLaughlin and husband, Paul of Frederick, granddaughters, Erin and Kellie of Baltimore; daughter, Leslie Albright and husband Larry of Walkersville, granddaughter, Jessica Harris and husband, Bryant and great-granddaughter, Scarlett of Westminster; daughter, Christy Polce and husband, Joe, grandsons Jake and Josh of Woodsboro. She also leaves behind her wonderful and devoted friend and partner, Bob Lindquist of Frederick. She is also survived by her sister, Carla Bliss and husband, Duane of Lake Mary, Florida, and brother, Kenneth Ramage Jr. and wife, Mary of Roy Utah.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Maryland 21702. A celebration of her life will follow at the funeral home on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at 1 p.m.
Interment will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Frederick County or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.