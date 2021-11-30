Tamara Jane Dietrich

Tamara (Tami) Jane Dietrich, age 63, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Nov. 23, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Thomas Dietrich; three sons, Thomas, Nathan and Kyle; three daughters-in-law, Kelly, Kelly and Lacey; two grandchildren, Izzy and Jack; and two brothers, Greg and Doug.
Tami was born on April 1, 1958, in Columbus, Ohio, and moved to Rockville, Maryland, in 1964. After graduating from Rockville High School, she joined the workforce, eventually finding a career at the city of Rockville, where she worked for 35 years. In 1983, she married the love of her life, Tommy, and they built a life in Frederick, Maryland, where they raised their three sons.
Tami enjoyed reading, shopping, World War II history, traveling and, above all, spending time with her family. She will be remembered as a strong, fierce and loving woman and a devoted mother and grandmother.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 10625 Old Frederick Road, Thurmont, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Frederick Health Hospice.