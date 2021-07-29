Tammy Clemons

Tammy L. Clemons, 54, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, passed away on July 23, 2021. Daughter of Jesse “Dan” Halterman and Florence E. Halterman. Survived by her husband, Nathan S. Clemons; as well as her four children, Irene F. Perron (James), of Gaithersburg, Maryland, Aaron S. Clemons (Morgan), of Cascade, Maryland, and Jessie L. Clemons and Connor A. Clemons, both of Gaithersburg, Maryland. Also survived by two grandchildren, Logan R. Perron and Devan S. Perron.
Tammy loved knitting and sewing, raising her children, watching her grandchildren and working with children at the church.
Relatives and friends may visit on Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 9:30-11 a.m. at Tri-County Baptist Church, 7821 Damascus Road, Gaithersburg, MD 20882, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.barberfhlaytonsville.com.
Donations in memory of Tammy may be made to any of the following:
1. American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123
2. Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850
3. Tri-County Baptist Church, 7821 Damascus Road, Gaithersburg, MD 20882