Tammy O'Toole

Tammy Lynn O’Toole, of Mountain Dale, died suddenly at home following a brief illness. Born Feb. 14, 1965, she was the daughter of the late Anthony P. O’Toole and Susan Rice O’Toole.
Tammy was a 1983 graduate of Gov. Thomas Johnson High School and later earned an associate degree from Frederick Community College. She was employed for many years as a contractor coordinator for Wickes Lumber until health issues made her leave. Later she worked for Mamsi Life and Health Insurance as one of its top Vertexers until health issues again forced her to stop, and her health deteriorated from there.
Tammy enjoyed life and loved talking to people, even strangers. Although she was not blessed with any of her own, Tammy loved children. She loved to cook, but after moving to a home of her own, she said it wasn’t as much fun just cooking for one. Her favorite pastime was watching football, NASCAR and old TV shows such as “M.A.S.H.” and “ER.”
Tammy is survived by her mother, Susan O’Toole, of Thurmont; sister, Karen Gray (Robert), of Libertytown; aunts, Judy Johns, of Frederick, Donna Bollinger, of Thurmont, and Ellie Gilbert (Tom), of Walkersville. She is also survived by her uncles, Russell Rice (Tina), of Frederick, and Timothy O’Toole (Patty), of Frederick; as well as many cousins. She will be remembered by special family friend, Vicki Bailey; special friends, Charlie Bartholow, Clint Wecty and Wayne Stull; and her cousin, Danny Bollinger. The family will also remember her landlady, Debbie, who watched out for her.
She was preceded in death by her father, Anthony P. O’Toole.
There will be no viewing, and burial arrangements will be private for the family.
The family asks that contributions be made to Tammy’s favorite charity, St. Judes Hospital for Children, in her name or to a charity of your choice.
