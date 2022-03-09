Mrs. Tammy Sue Hubble Paul, 60, of New Market, died Monday, Feb. 7 at Frederick Health Hospital.
She was the wife of Kenneth Lee Paul Sr., her husband of 40 years.
Born Jan. 16, 1962, in Frederick, she was the daughter of Joyce Fisher Hubble, of Frederick, and the late Winton G. Hubble.
Surviving in addition to her husband and mother are one son, Kenneth Lee Paul Jr. and wife Kathryn, of Frederick; one daughter, Kayla Paul, of New Market; four grandchildren, Wesley Goodwin-Paul and Russell Paul, of New Market, and Elise Paul and Kenneth Lee Paul III, of Frederick.
She will also be remembered by her foster sister, Wanda Scaletta; and brother-in-law, Terry Poffinberger.
Mrs. Paul was preceded in death by one sister, Karen Poffinberger.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.