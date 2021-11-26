Tammy Wilhelm

Tammy Lorraine Wilhelm, 58, of Frederick, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at the Frederick Health Hospital. Born in Frederick on October 4, 1963, she was a daughter of Judith A. Rothenhoefer Ketterman, of Frederick and the late Jerry L. Ketterman, Sr.
Tammy had worked for many years in health care as a registered nurse at Frederick Memorial Hospital and Beverly Health Care Center. She enjoyed playing cards and bingo.
Surviving in addition to her mother are her children, Tracey L. Wilhelm and Ajay and Donald E. Wilhelm, Jr., and Stephanie, brothers, Joseph L. Ketterman. Sr. and Terree,
Jerry L. Ketterman, Jr. and James A. Ketterman and Debbie, six grandchildren, Shanice, My 'Eshai, James "Duke", Idriess "Pooda", Tanner and Addison, great grandchildren, My'Liyah and Leilani, and many nieces and nephews.She will also be remembered by a friend, Sherry Stoner. She was preceded in death by a grandson, I'Travian and her beloved grandmother, Edith May Griffith.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m., on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick, Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, November 29, 2021, at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her memory to a charity of one's choice.