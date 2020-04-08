Tara L. Colacioppo, 38, of Littlestown, PA, died Friday, April 3, 2020 with her loving family by her side, due to complications following a seven month battle with leukemia. She was the loving wife of Joe Colacioppo, whom she married in 2008, and mother to Tyler and Lilly, whom she adored and cherished.
Born February 23, 1982 in Frederick, she was the daughter of Sandy Hirsch and stepdaughter to Ed Hirsch.
Tara was a graduate of Catoctin High School, class of 2000. She furthered her education at Towson University and Catonsville Community College, where she received her nursing degree. She worked as a registered nurse for eight years at Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore, and for the last four years was working as a nurse case manager.
Tara enjoyed life and spent any free moment she had with her kids, who were her entire world.
Everyone loved Tara’s dimples and beautiful smile. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
In addition to her husband, children, mother and stepfather, Tara is survived by her brother, Chris Masemore (Kasey) of Smithsburg; her mother and father-in-law, Tony and Linda Colacioppo of Catonsville; three sisters-in-law, Michelle Clairborne (Theo) of Catonsville, Sandra Colacioppo of Mount Airy, and Christina Conner (Nolan) of Manchester; three nieces, Kaitlyn Masemore, and Joey and Alaina Connor; three nephews, Evan Masemore, and Jason and Jameson Colacioppo; aunt and uncle, Harry and Linda Pirrung; three cousins, Nib, David, and Shannon Pirrung; great aunt, Pauline Liller; her special friend, Tara Kluttz; and many additional extended family members and friends.
She was predeceased by grandparents, Roland and Barbara Smith, and Charles and Ruth Anna Masemore.
Due to mandated restrictions with the coronavirus, a private family service will be held.
A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Walkersville. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.