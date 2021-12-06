On Monday, November 22, 2021, while on active duty at Fort Campbell, KY, US Army Specialist Taylor Benjamin Sherwood, Hagerstown, MD, passed away of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. He was 20 years old. Beloved son of Jennifer Murphey Sherwood and Kevin Sherwood, dear brother of US Army Sergeant Grant Sherwood and Samantha Sherwood. Cherished grandson of Barbara and the late Richard Murphey, Rita Joan Moore and George Sherwood. Taylor is survived by many loving relatives, friends and his comrades. Taylor loved God, had a tender heart but was also a warrior.
He enjoyed playing ice hockey, fixing cars, skiing, ice skating, trying an array of foods, cooking and any event that spent time with family and friends. He also adored his German shepherd, Grizzly. Taylor was a donor. Relatives and friends may call Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at New Life Church, 5913 Jefferson Pike, Frederick, MD, beginning at 9 a.m., until service time at 11 a.m.
Interment following at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery, Owings Mills, MD. The family will receive relatives , friends and Taylor’s comrades at 3:45 p.m. at New Life Church in the auditorium for a light lunch. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org or to Hero Dogs, Inc., www.hero-dogs.org.