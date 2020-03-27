Theodore Clark “Ted” Howes, 90, of Emmitsburg, died peacefully on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster. Born December 25, 1929, in Ridgefield, Connecticut, he was the son of the late Robert Clark Howes and the late Phyllis Evelyn (Greene) Howes. He was the devoted husband of Anne (Tourgee) Howes, to whom he was married for 51 years.
Ted was a graduate of West Springfield Massachusetts High School, Class of ’48 and Springfield College in Massachusetts, Class of ’56, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Korean War. He worked for GEICO Insurance for 11 years, then became an investigator for the Department of Labor, where he served for 30 years working in the Black Lung Program in Washington, D.C. Before moving to their Emmitsburg farm, he and Anne lived in their first home at Williamsburg Village in Olney for 11 years.
Ted was a member of the Mayflower Society of Washington, D.C., and the Alden Society, as he was a direct descendant of John Alden. He was very supportive of various veterans’ organizations and Native American tribes. He enjoyed word search puzzles, coloring, and spending time on his farm tending to his many animals, including geese, turkeys, ducks, goats, horses, cats and dogs. As a young man, he was active in scouting in West Springfield, Massachusetts, and after college, the Chamber of Commerce in Springfield, Massachusetts. Ted was a fan of the Boston Red Sox, the Washington Redskins and the Maryland Terrapins. He could be seen driving around Emmitsburg in his tan pickup truck with the “SLY FOX” license plates.
In addition to his beloved wife Anne, he is survived by two nephews, Charles O’Donnell in California and David O’Donnell in Oregon; Anne’s niece and four nephews in Rhode Island and Massachusetts; and Anne’s sister, Letitia “Letty” Walsh and her husband John Walsh of Swansea, Massachusetts. Ted is also remembered by life-long friend, Donald Audette. Other dear friends, Hal and Tammy Zimmerman and family of Frederick and Kathy Powell, her late husband Bill, and their family of Rockville were very special to Ted and Anne. Ted was predeceased by sister, Janet Heavenridge and her husband Jerry; and sister-in-law, Rosemary Tourgee Dorsey.
Due to the coronavirus health crisis, a memorial service to celebrate Ted’s life will be held at a future date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Emmitsburg. Memorial contributions in Ted’s name may be made to The Wounded Warriors Project, 4899 Belfort Rd, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL, 32256 or to St. Joseph’s Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.