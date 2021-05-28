Mr. Teddy Rhoades, 28, died on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. He was born May 24, 1993, the son of Margot Rhoades and Jeffrey Boone Sr.
In addition to his parents, Teddy is survived by his beloved daughter, Molly; his fianceé, Samantha; and his four-legged companion, Bandit. He is also survived by two brothers and their wives, Jeffrey Boone Jr. (Brandy) and Joshua Boone (Delaney); and nieces and nephews, Rylan, Dalton, Emory, Azrielle, Everly and Easton. Finally, he is survived by his cousins he grew up with, Alexandra Rhoades, Tori Ridge, Gabrielle Rhoades and RJ Ridge; and their parents. He will also be missed by his friends, Ryan Springer, Jeremy Hambrick and Jacob Zimmerman, and many more whom he loved.
He was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, Margaret C. and Edward Rhoades Sr.
Teddy loved to cook, and for the last several years of his life, he found his calling as a line cook. If he was not in the kitchen, he was with his daughter, fianceé and friends. He enjoyed fishing, kayaking or his new-found love, bowling. Teddy will be most remembered by his love of dogs, the beach and the joy his nieces, nephews and daughter brought to him.
A memorial Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m., Monday, May 31, 2021, in the Belmont Abbey Basilica, with Father Elias as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of the donor’s choice.
