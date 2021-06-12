Terence “Terry” Joseph McGinley Jr., 76, of Mount Airy, Maryland, passed away on March 2, 2021, of Parkinson’s disease.
Terry was born on Jan. 12, 1945, to Terence “Ted” and Catherine McGinley in Bryn Mwar, Pennsylvania. As a boy, he had a fondness for building model airplanes and John Wayne westerns. His true hero was his own father, a decorated World War II veteran.
He graduated in 1962 from Radnor High School in Wayne, Pennsylvania, where he was known as the friendliest guy you could ever know — a reputation that would follow him for the rest of his life. He went on to study at Villanova University in Villanova, Pennsylvania, and would graduate in 1966 with a business degree.
In 1967, he met Susan Wronski at a local CYO event. He told her a nun joke. She laughed, they fell in love, and they married in 1968. Their first daughter Monica was born in 1969, and five more children would follow over the next 11 years. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1970 and was honorably discharged.
He worked as an auditor and contract specialist at the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services located in Baltimore, Maryland. This would turn into a lifelong career spanning more than 40 years.
Work was just something he did. His true love was his family and community. He was an active dad — he coached softball, became a scoutmaster, and went to PTA meetings — and many, many LittleLeague games, band concerts and school plays. He never forgot his civic duty and joined the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion. A devout Catholic, he and Susan were active members at St. Michael Catholic Church in Poplar Springs, Maryland.
Terry was always passionate about his Irish ancestry. Although technology was never his friend, the internet quickly became his ally when he discovered it could connect him with family members throughout the U.S. and Ireland. He was over the moon when he went to Ireland in 2010 for a McGinley Clan Reunion.
Although Parkinsons’ made the last few years difficult for him, he was still the genuinely nice guy eager to be friends with everyone. He was always ready with a joke or a funny story and made light of his struggles.
He is survived by his six children, Monica, Laura, Etienne, Paul, Sarah (Billy) and Joseph (Marianne); as well as his 10 grandchildren, Jessica, Julie, Jason, Francisco, Nicholas, Eleanor, Veronica, Rory, Gemma and Sylvie. He also has living three brothers, Ed (Fran), Greg (Becky) and Brian (Pam); and two sisters, Linda Hodgson (Mike) and Patty Linton (Dale).
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 49 years, Susan, and right now, they are most likely dancing across the heavens like they danced in their living room on happy nights.
On Tuesday, June 15, 2021, on Terry and Susan’s wedding anniversary, a funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 118 E. 2nd St. in Frederick, Maryland, followed by a burial ceremony at 12:30 p.m. at Mount St. Mary’s Cemetery, 16330 Grotto Road in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
The family is planning a celebration of Terry’s life once it is safe to gather in large groups again.
