Teresa A. Esten, 95, of Frederick passed away on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.
Born on Nov. 16, 1926, she had a beautiful life.
Teresa was a loving mother to six children and their spouses, Terry & (Charlie) Hubbard, Kathy and (Mike) Johnson, Larry and (Kathy) Esten, Jean and (Tom) Tippett, Mary and (Kirk) Johnson, and Betsy and Perry (Samuelson).
She was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
She was honored with many awards during her 19 years of service as an administrative assistant for NOAA and the Department of Energy.
Teresa will best be remembered for her kindness, hard work, unselfishness and singing the song, “The Teddy Bear’s Picnic.”
A memorial Mass will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 28 at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 118 E. Second St., Frederick, MD 21701.
Arrangements are being handled with Stauffer Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.