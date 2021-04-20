Teresa Case

Teresa Marie (Devours) Case, 56, of Brunswick, Maryland, passed away unexpectedly April 14, 2021, at home. She was the wife of R.L. Scott Case. Teresa was born on Nov. 5, 1964, in Glendale, California, to Joyce M. (Patti) Devours and the late Hurshel P. Devours. She was a 1982 graduate of Middletown High School.
In the years after graduation from high school, she had several retail jobs and her most important and cherished job as a mother, and she then returned to working outside the home in accounts payable positions. Teresa derived much pleasure and feelings of accomplishment working in accounting departments for several companies including Hood College. While employed at Hood College, she was able to enrich so many lives including fellow employees and students. Teresa, known as Mama Case, would gladly mentor and love students and kept in touch with them even after graduation. Fellow employees received the same love and devotion from her while she was in accounts payable and when she transitioned to a concierge position, greeting and assisting students, staff, and visitors who entered the Whitaker Campus Center. She retired from Hood College in 2019, and her presence was greatly missed. During the last few years after that, Teresa held part-time jobs at Weis Market and Frederick Air to keep her herself busy and active.
Teresa enjoyed many creative artistic passions such as building sets, props and costumes for theater productions. She also loved planning parties and weddings, completing scrapbooks, making personalized calendars and doing a variety of crafts to allow her creativity to shine. Many of these crafts she shared as gifts to friends and family, especially at Christmas. Searching at flea markets and antique shops for the perfect teacup to add to her collection was a challenge she loved. Teresa profoundly enjoyed her guinea pigs, caring for them with great love.
Her greatest enjoyment, and accomplishment, though, was being a bright light to everyone, even strangers. Her beautiful smile was contagious, and her heart was offered to so many people with her kind encouraging words, sweet notes or precious phone calls. Teresa truly cared about so many people who were proud to be her friend or family member. Teresa touched lives like very few do.
In addition to her husband, Teresa is survived by her children, daughter Grace M. Cassutto, of Frederick, Maryland; son, Gabriel H. Cassuto, of Brunswick, Maryland; daughter, Glorie E. Cassutto, of Frederick, Maryland; stepson, C.V. Cody Case and wife Melinda Case, of McKenzie, Tennessee; and two stepgrandchildren, Kayden Adams and Mason Case. Teresa is also survived by her mother, Joyce M. (Patti) Devours, of Frederick, Maryland; her brother, Scott P. Devours, of Lynchburg, Virginia; and her stepmother, Susan K. Devours, of Frederick, Maryland.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required, and please be aware that a maximum of 50 people are allowed inside at a time. Also due to COVID restrictions, a private, by-invitation-only funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021. Others will be able to attend virtually through a Zoom link that will be shared on a later date on Facebook.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to any of the following organizations:
University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC), Department of Neurology, 655 W. Baltimore St., Baltimore, MD 21201; Hood College, Office of Institutional Advancement, 401 Rosemont Ave., Frederick, MD 21701; or National Brain Aneurysm Foundation, 269 Hanover St., Hanover, MA 02339.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Flowers may be delivered to Stauffer Funeral Home.