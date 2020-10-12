Mrs. Teresa Marie Van Stratum, 69, died on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2020 at home surrounded by her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was the beloved wife of Fred Van Stratum and born on Nov. 26, 1950 in Washington, D.C.; she was the daughter of Frank and Maryrose Binney.
She worked as a Travel Agent with AAA. She was a member of St. Timothy’s Catholic Church in Walkersville.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters Ann Wisniewski and husband Brian, Susan Leftwich and husband Jeremy, grandchildren, Matthew Wisniewski, and Jacob and Elisabeth Leftwich.
Family will receive friends from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15 from Saint Timothy’s Catholic Church, 8651 Briggs Ford Road, Walkersville 21793, with Msgr. Richard Murphy, as celebrant. Interment will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Rocky Gap, officiated by Rev. Michael Leftwich.
Contributions can be made to Hospice of Frederick in loving memory of Teresa Van Stratum, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD, 21702.
COVID restrictions are in effect and all social distancing requirements are maintained.