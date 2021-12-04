Teresa Lee Wilkins, 72, of Bluemont, Virginia, died Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Wilkins was born May 27, 1949, in Virginia, daughter of the late Melvin Lee Wilkins and Helen Moore Sager Wilkins.
She worked as an administrative assistant with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.
Surviving are her husband, Kenneth Blair; son, Blaine Ridgley, of Frederick, Maryland; sister, Toni Barber, of Ocean City, Maryland; a brother, Thomas Wilkins, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania; and one grandchild.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville. Burial will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, Virginia. To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit endersandshirley.com.