Terri Ann Snyder-Kolovich, 60, of New Market, MD, formally of Greensburg, PA passed away peacefully in her home on December 24, 2021. She fought bravely through Cancer for more than a decade.
Terri was born November 8th, 1961, and predeceased by her parents, Richard, and Nancy (Hockensmith) Snyder. She graduated from Greater Latrobe High School in 1979 and California University of Pennsylvania in 1983 with a BS in Medical Technology. She later received her MBA from Hood College in 2011. She was most currently employed as the Director for Regulatory Compliance, Utilities and Solid Waste Management Division for Frederick County and was formally the Clinical Laboratory Director at Shady Grove and Frederick Health Hospitals.'
She was the wife of her beloved Richard (Rick Kolovich) and Mother to Larkin (fiance Brandan O'Berry) and Evan. Terri was extremely dedicated to her children and husband and loved them unconditionally. She was so proud of their many accomplishments and supported them with her time and encouragement. Terri will always be known as being extremely kindhearted to friends, neighbors, and co-workers. She was genuine in her caring demeanor and love for Family and Life. Her hobbies included gardening, baking, being a "swim Mom" and traveling with Family. She leaves behind wonderful memories of Family beach vacations, which included the Eastern Shore, the Outer Banks, Florida, and Hawaii. She loved to travel Internationally with her husband and made life-long friends wherever she went.
Terri is also survived by her sister, Tracy (Bud) Wheeler and her brother, Rich (Hope) Snyder who were fortunate to have her as their "Big Sister" who paved the way for them is so many ways. She also leaves behind her in-laws, Ken and Diane of Hershey, PA, brother-in-law, Kevin of Windsor Berkshire, England and Sister in-law, Debbie. Terri had several dear Aunts, cousins, and friends who she had deep bonds with and who all have incredible stories to share about her huge smile, larger than life laugh, stubborn spirit, competitiveness, and her love for the Pittsburgh Steeler's. Terri embodied the saying, "we do all we can and trust the outcome to GOD." Terri will have a private family viewing at Stauffer Funeral Home in Frederick, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition. nocc@ovarian.org.
