Terry Gibson

Terry Lee Gibson, 50, of Martinsburg, WV, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the Berkeley Medical Center. He will be sadly missed by his fiancee, Cynthia E. Reed. Born on June 3, 1969 in Frederick, he was a son of Leonard Gibson, of Frederick and the late Frances Marie Smith Gibson. Terry for many years had worked as a carpenter, mostly self employed.
Surviving him are three children, Lance Gibson and wife Elizabeth, of Martinsburg, Dylan Gibson, of Mount Airy and Miranda Gibson, of Cumberland, his granddauhgter, Lucy Gibson, and siblings, Buddy Gibson, Larry Gibson and Tina Gibson, all of Frederick and Phyllis Lovell, of VA, many nieces and nephews and his step mother, Deloris Gibson.
He leaves many good friends, including special friends, Brain “Tubby” Wetzel, Teresa and Billy Dorsey and Mike Gue.
A celebration of Terry’s life will be at a later date, Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home.