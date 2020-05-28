Terry Grable

Terry Wayne Grable, 67 of Keymar, died Saturday May 23, 2020 at Frederick Health. Born November 13, 1952 in Frederick, MD, he was the son of the late John Henry Grable and C. Catherine Baker Grable. He was the husband of Sandy Grable, his wife of 45 years.
He was a graduate of Linganore High School. Terry was part of the Lanettes drum corps, as well as the Bridgettes, where he also served as a drum instructor.
Terry started working with his parents, later owning and operating Grable’s Commercial Sandblasting and Painting for 44 years. Terry was very active with the Terra Rubra Lions Club, holding many different positions over his 47-year membership, including president. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, coaching baseball, family gatherings, spending time with his grandkids especially watching them play sports.
He is survived by sons, Terry Wayne “T.J.” Grable Jr. and wife, Christine of Frederick, John Walton “Johnny” Grable and wife, Megan of Mount Airy; sisters, Charlotte Sullivan of Frederick, Gail Caines of Boonsboro, and four grandchildren, Michael and Matthew Miller, Logan and Devin Grable. Also surviving are brothers-in-law, Wayne Weeks and wife Sharon of Taneytown, Wendell Weeks and wife Valerie of Randallstown and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by brothers-in-law, Jack Sullivan and Glenn Weeks, and a niece, Cathy Tracey-Green.
An outdoor Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Terry’s home, 11726 Keymar Rd, Keymar, MD 21757. Casual attire suggested and bring your own lawn chair and blankets for seating. Masks are required.
Memorial contributions in Terry’s name may be made to the Terra Rubra Lion’s Club, c/o Larry Stambaugh, 35 Fairground Avenue, Taneytown MD 21787, or the Union Bridge Church of the Brethren.
