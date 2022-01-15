Terry Paquette

Terry Dale Paquette, age 67, of Frederick, Maryland, died suddenly at her home on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. She was born on July 29, 1954, in Charlottesville, Virginia, to the late Bledsoe Rudolph and Dora Faye Nolen Toms.
In addition to her parents, Terry was preceded in death by her daughter, Erin Dora Paquette; and her sister, Gloria Toms Rittenour.
Terry was the loving and devoted mother of Kristine Brandi Pearl and Andrew Charles Paquette; proud grandmother of Dylan Alexander Danko, Jadis Marley Paquette, Conner Pinto, Emma Pearl and Madilyn Rose Paquette; and beloved aunt of Travis Rittenour and Jeremy Rittenour and their families. She is also survived by so many lives and too many to name who were touched by such a kind and wonderful person.
A life celebration will be held on Sunday, Jan. 16 at 11:30 a.m. at the Independent Hose Co., Baughmans Lane, Frederick, Maryland. Arrangements are by Potomac Valley Cremation Center, Hagerstown, Maryland. Online condolences may be made at potomaccremation.com.