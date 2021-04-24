Terry Lane Whitaker, 62, of Boonsboro, a man much loved by his family and friends, died unexpectedly on April 8, 2021.
A West Virginia native, Terry eventually made Maryland his home, living at times in both Frederick and Washington counties. He and his wife, Elaine Babylon, enjoyed eating out together, going on motorcycle rides, shopping for antiques and the next landscaping addition, and staying at their favorite Delaware beach house. Terry and Elaine were introduced by a mutual friend in 2003. Their first meeting was at a Borders book store for coffee and chai, when Terry invited her for a ride on his Harley-Davidson. Elaine believes he was waiting for a girl to be the right fit for the spare helmet and leather jacket he kept stored on the bike. They married in October 2005.
Terry worked for nearly 30 years for Miscellaneous Metals, Inc., where he started as a welder and fabricator, worked his way up to become shop foreman, and for the last 15 years was the backbone of the company’s sales and estimating department. He was an avid golfer and a member of Beaver Creek Country Club. He played in various company golf tournaments and made many friends through golf, including on vacations when asked to play with strangers needing a fourth.
When not playing golf on the weekends, he enjoyed relaxing on his deck with a cigar, looking out onto their wooded property and watching visiting deer or foxes, or the stars on a summer night. He never missed reading the morning paper, loved grilling a mean sausage, and enjoyed walking with his dogs (Softail, a Bernese mountain dog, and later Bo, a cocker spaniel) and tending to his property. He was very generous, easy-going and always ready to help anyone at any time with their needs.
Terry also enjoyed other activities, such as fishing along the Potomac River (where Elaine would name any fish caught so he would have to throw it back), target shooting with a friend at a local gun range, and for a change of pace, always had a jigsaw puzzle in progress.
As a younger man, he rode the open road on his Harley and loved attending rock concerts and sporting events. Memorable trips with Elaine included those to Jekyll Island, Georgia, Acadia National Park, Maine, where they honeymooned, a two-week motorcycle trip from Maryland winding through the mountains of Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and New York, and a round-trip, cross-country adventure by Amtrak, including a rendezvous with family in Las Vegas.
Terry leaves behind countless friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Ruth (Russell) Whitaker; and his father, Walter Ray Whitaker. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his brother, Denver Whitaker and wife, Andrea, of Charmco, West Virginia; and sisters- and brothers-in-law, Carol Babylon and Vlad Ivashchenko, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Richard Babylon, of Knoxville, Maryland, John and Nadene Babylon, of Charlton, New York, Ruth Babylon and Ralph Berrier, of Roanoke, Virginia, and Michael and Mechell Babylon, of Smithsburg, Maryland; and nieces and nephews.
The family is grateful to J.L. Davis Funeral Home in Smithsburg. A celebration of Terry’s life and loves will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.