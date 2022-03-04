The Rev. Burnis David Barrett passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, Feb. 27, 2022, at his home in Frederick, Maryland, from the natural effects of end stage renal disease. Born on March 4, 1931, he was just a few days shy of his 91st birthday. His family had the privilege of caring for him at home during these last few months with much appreciated assistance from Hospice of Frederick County. Burnis was predeceased by his beloved wife of 66 years, Clotene Hughes Barrett, in 2019.
Burnis was born in Purvis, Mississippi, to Burton David and Agnes Dearman Barrett in 1931 and was the middle of seven children. Having lost both parents at a young age, he and four of his siblings transitioned to their new homes in 1939, the Masonic Home for Children (boys in Columbus, girls in Meridian), where he lived until he graduated from high school. His children and grandchildren have been treated to many tales, mostly humorous, about his life growing up on a farm, in the Masonic Home.
Following high school Burnis attended Clarke Memorial College as a ministerial student. It was here that he met Clotene, who would become his lifelong partner in marriage and in Christian service when they married in 1953. He then transferred to Mississippi College, where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Bible and English in 1955, then on to New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, where he obtained a Bachelor of Divinity in 1960. While attending school throughout these years, Burnis also pastored three churches, and their three daughters were born.
Washington Baptist Church, near Natchez, Mississippi, was Burnis’ first full-time pastorate, which he led from 1960-1966. In 1966, he and Clo accepted the challenge to start a “mission church” in Crofton, Maryland, thereby moving from “comfort zone” to “culture shock.” Under his leadership, the Crofton Baptist Church grew from 13 members to over 200, and a new building was constructed. In 1974, the family moved to Frederick, Maryland, and he became pastor of the First Baptist Church of Frederick, and he remained there until his retirement in 1994. Following his retirement, he continued to serve in an interim capacity in churches throughout the state, and he and Clo enjoyed many years of travel, spending time with family and friends, and continuing to be involved in their church and community.
Burnis left a true legacy of love and laughter to all who knew him. He had a gift for connecting with people in a nonjudgemental and unconditional manner. His affirming nature, humility of spirit, injections of humor, and genuine concern for others left deeply etched footprints in many places, most poignantly in the lives of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who affectionately called him “Pop B.” The life he lived reflected his deep faith and his belief that you do not go to witness, you witness as you go. Burnis was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and pastor; a man who dearly loved his family, laughed heartily, lived fully, and loved deeply.
Burnis is survived by his daughters, Robin (Edward) Thompson, Jan (Duane) Musgrove and Cheryl (Mark) Jones; grandchildren, Lindsay Nelson, Aaron (Caroline) Thompson, Adam (Shana) Thompson, Chris Nelson, Brett (Sarah) Thompson, and Emily and Sarah Jones; great-grandchildren, Chloë Tonon, Camden and Thea Thompson, and Mae Thompson; sister, Sandra (Hugh) Currie; sisters-in-law, Charlotte Barrett and Peggy Hughes; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Clo, and his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, George Pace and Ray Barrett; sisters, Marion Johnson, Vondell Cook and Ivanell Keesee; and several beloved Hughes family in-laws.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23 at First Baptist Church, 7040 Bowers Road, Frederick MD 21702.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Burnis’ honor may be made to First Baptist Church, 7040 Bowers Road, Frederick, MD 21702; Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick MD 21701; or Homewood Foundation, 7407 Willow Road, Frederick MD 21701.