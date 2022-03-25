The Rev. Canon William J. Spaid

The Rev. Canon William John “Bill” Spaid, 68, died March 20, 2022, at Rose Arbor Place in Kalamazoo, surrounded by loving family. His death, on the eve of the 35th anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood, was just like his life: holy and grace-filled. Bill was born Nov. 29, 1953, in Lorain, Ohio, to John W. (“Jack”) and Phyllis Fair Spaid. In 1957, his family moved to Frederick, Maryland. He was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church and attended Gov. Thomas Johnson High School. Bill earned a Bachelor of Science in elementary education and Master of Education in reading instruction from Frostburg State University, and he studied reading education at the University of Maryland. He was an elementary teacher in Frederick County for seven years. In 1983, he answered God’s call to ministry in the Episcopal Church and received a Master of Divinity from Nashotah House Theological Seminary in 1986. He served as rector of St. Martin of Tours Episcopal Church in Kalamazoo for 16 years. In 2002, Bill was appointed canon to the ordinary of the Diocese of Western Michigan — a post he held until 2019, when he assumed the role of canon missioner for the Southern Region of the diocese. He retired in 2021.
In every aspect of his life and ministry, Bill modeled gentleness, kindness, compassion, patience and integrity. He touched many lives in his roles as teacher, mentor, mediator, counselor, comforter and friend. In the diocese, he was active in Episcopal Youth Camp, Education for Ministry, and many other programs and initiatives. He loved teaching, most recently in the Academy for Vocational Leadership. In the wider Church, Bill served on the CREDO team, was a leader in the Diocesan Church Development Institute, and served as deputy to General Convention for many years. He shepherded parishes through times of difficulty and transition and helped guide many postulants through the ordination process.
Bill was a lover of beautiful things, a tea connoisseur, gardener, traveler, a lively and welcoming host, and a devoted father and grandfather. He loved to cook, bake and entertain. He was happiest when curating his china collection, serving at one of his legendary teas or dinner parties, visiting a garden — especially in England —and playing with his grandchildren. He excelled at calligraphy and the art of Ukrainian Pysanky, blessing many with gifts of his Easter eggs. Always willing to give of himself, he was quick to share his knowledge and artistic abilities with others.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and niece, Zoe Hauser. Survivors include his life partner of 25 years, Greg Fitzgerald; his children, Michael (Cori) Spaid and Laura (Nathan) Strand; grandchildren, Jacksten and Brentlee Spaid, and Ella and Parker Strand; brother, Thomas (Lisa) Spaid; sister, Lori (John) Seale; niece, Tiegen (Andrew) Chesney; nephews, Cody and Tyler Spaid, and Ian Seale; and his “Sweet Pea,” Kenzie Clinton. A service of Christian burial will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 247 W. Lovell St., Kalamazoo, with the Rt. Rev. Prince Singh officiating. The service will be streamed on the church’s Facebook page and website (stlukeskalamazoo.org). Private interment will take place at St. Martin of Tours Episcopal Church. Memorial gifts may be directed to the Episcopal Diocese of Western Michigan, St. Martin of Tours Episcopal Church, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, and Open Doors Kalamazoo. Arrangements have been entrusted to Langeland Family Funeral Homes Burial & Cremation Services, 622 S. Burdick St., Kalamazoo, MI 49007. To view Bill’s personalized web page, please visit langelands.com.