The Rev. Dorothy Ann (Easley) Thomas, of Upper Marlboro, formerly of Frederick, age 96, passed away March 23, 2022. She was born Feb. 20, 1926, in Roanoke, Virginia, and married to the late Rev. Dr. Ralph C. Thomas Jr. for 61 years. She is survived by her five children, Lelia R. Stewart (Thomas), Ralph C. Thomas III, Esquire (Marissa), Frank T. Thomas (Patricia), Alana M. Thornton (Eugene) and Bruce Thomas (Lori); and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Her funeral service will be held April 12 at St. Paul’s Moravian Church, 8505 Heathermore Blvd., Upper Marlboro, at 10 a.m. (viewing) and 11 a.m. (service). Attendees are requested to wear masks. The service will be shown over Zoom and YouTube. Access spmoravian.org and click on the “Bible Studies, Meetings and Evening Prayer” link, or visit youtu.be/84I__xZ5Qao. Burial will be performed at the Cheltenham Cemetery in Upper Marlboro at a later date. Funeral arrangements are being conducted by Lee’s Funeral Home in Clinton.