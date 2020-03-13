Thelma G. Shafer Pryor, 93, of Frederick, passed from this life on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Homewood at Crumland Farms. Born on October 16, 1926, at High Knob Farm, in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Elsworth Luther Daniel Rice and Mildred Myrtle (Masser) Rice.
Mrs. Pryor was a graduate of Frederick High School and graduated from Frederick Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1946. Thelma retired from Frederick Memorial Hospital as a nurse in 1975. Through the years, she helped, when needed, at her family’s restaurant, Dan-Dee Country Inn and Restaurant.
Thelma was a longtime member of Parkway Church of God, later becoming Parkway Community Church. In her later years, she was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church. Mrs. Pryor was a strong woman of faith, who prayed for many.
She is survived by son, Melvin Daniel Shafer and his wife Debbie; a grandson, Ethan D. Shafer; a granddaughter, Aimee L. Shafer of Asheville; a stepson, Thomas Pryor and his wife Connie; and a stepdaughter Charlotte Burhman, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Pryor was preceded in death by her two husbands: George C. Shafer and Glen M. Pryor as well as a stepdaughter, Margaret Stringer.
A celebration of Thelma’s life journey will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 15 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. The Rev. Lerry Fogle will officiate. Interment will be at Utica Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, 9664 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702.
