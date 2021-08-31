Mrs. Thelma (Bobbie) Frances Jefferson, 77, of Frederick, went on to glory Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of the late Richard L. Jefferson. Born Sept. 21, 1943, in Sunnyside, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Florence E. Thomas Wedge.
Bobbie was a graduate of Lincoln High School, class of 1961. She worked at the Frederick County Department of Social Services, worked and retired from K-Mart after many years, and later retired from Frederick County Public Schools after 20 years of service as a community liaison. She was affectionately known as “Mrs. J.”
Bobbie is survived by her son, Phillip Thomas Sr. (Nikki); daughter, Theresa Thomas (Jesus); sister, Willa (Patsy) Thomas; grandchildren; and great grandchildren.
Services for Thelma will be held Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at International Community Church of God, 123 Byte Drive, Frederick, Maryland, with a viewing at 9:30 a.m., family receiving friends at 10 a.m., and a funeral at 11 a.m. Interment is at Fairview Cemetery.