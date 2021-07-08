Thelma “Pat” Meskill, 101, of Walkersville, Maryland, died peacefully at her home on Sunday, July 4, 2021. She was the loving wife of the late Richard Meskill for 57 years.
Born June 9, 1920, in Maryland, she was the daughter of the late William Eyler and Edna (Miller) Eyler. Pat was predeceased by her sister, Eunice Harding.
Pat was a foster parent to many girls and a homemaker in her later years.
Pat is survived by her son, Barry Zell, and wife, Diane, of Sykesville; grandchildren, Tiffany Skirka and husband, Dave, of Westminster, and Brandon Zell and wife, Becky, of Sykesville; and five great-grandchildren. She will be dearly remembered by her friends and her caregivers.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. on Monday, July 12, 2021, at Resthaven Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick. A celebration of life service will begin at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Jo Ann Gavin officiating. Entombment in the mausoleum will conclude services.
The family would like to express its gratitude to Hospice of Frederick, and the many caregivers for the dedicated care and comfort shown to her.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.
Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Walkersville. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.