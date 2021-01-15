Theodore Ernest Carlson went to be with the Lord on Jan. 11, 2021, at age 89. Born June 25, 1931, in Ashland, Massachusetts, he is survived by his sister, Ernestine Dyer, of Daytona Beach, Florida; and his brother, Charles (Chuck) Carlson, of Ashland, Massachusetts.
Ted served in both the Navy and Air Force, and he was an active soldier during the Korean War. He faithfully served in his church, Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church in Frederick, Maryland. Helping those in need was near and dear to his heart. He served at the homeless shelter every week and went on numerous missions trips. He loved his family, his God and his country.
Ted leaves behind three children, Tracy Carlson, Jason Carlson (Renny) and Susan Carlson-Hammond (Kevin); six grandchildren, Justin Carlson, Devin Carlson, Danielle Carlson, Nick Carlson, Taylor Hammond and Kevin Hammond Jr.; and five great-grandchildren. Ted was the patriarch of the Carlson family and leaves a legacy of leadership and servanthood. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
If you would like to make a donation in honorem, please make them to Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church in Frederick, Maryland. Service arrangements will be announced at a later date.