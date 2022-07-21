Theodore “Ted” Valdemar Blomquist, of Mount Airy, blessed brother in living faith, born in Brooklyn, New York, passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on Monday, July 18, 2022. He was the loving husband of the deceased Katherine “Betty” Elizabeth (Bedell) Blomquist. Through his forgiveness, true believing and striving faith, united with the Christians and laborers of the congregation of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of Newark, Delaware, he is singing the hymn of victory, together with the angels and all redeemed souls.
Theodore was the father of seven children, and is survived by four sons, Barton Ward (Anita), of Newfield, New York, Steven Mark (Jenny), of Rising Sun, Maryland, Wesley Kent (Karen), of North East, Maryland, and Theodore Kenneth, of Mounty Airy, Maryland; and two daughters, Joy Katherine, of Land O’Lakes, Florida, and Lisa Louise, of Mount Airy, Maryland. He is also survived by his twin sister, Thelma Victoria Marttinen, of Wilmington, North Carolina; and brother, Lars Levi Blomquist, of Newfield, New York.
He was preceded in death by daughter, Jenifer Elina Browne; brother, Arnold Johannes Blomquist; and sisters, Naimie Viola Berg, Estella Evelyn Hendrickson, Esther Johanna Foster, Edna May Blomquist and Eileen Olivia Huegel.
He was blessed with 29 loving grandchildren; 120 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 25 at the Union Free Church in North Van Etten, New York. Graveside services will follow at LaRow Cemetery. Services will be officiated by Gary Schmeusser and Kordell Wilen, of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of Newark, Delaware.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church (Building Fund), P.O. Box 1703, Elkton, MD 21922-1703.
Arrangements are by Allen-Manzer Funeral Home, Spencer, New York.