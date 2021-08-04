Theresa Grimes

Theresa P. Grimes, 74, of Frederick, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Born in Frederick on Aug. 2, 1946, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Mary Dronenburg. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Willard; and beloved daughter, Tiffany Grimes. She is survived by her husband, Terry Grimes Sr.; her children, Cathy Trout, Lori Trout and Gary, and Terry Grimes Jr. and Brooke; her grandson, Dylan Baker, of Frederick; and her brother, Roland Dronenburg and wife Simone, of West Virginia. She is also survived by her caregiver and nephew, Robert Willard. She will be remembered by her special friend and sister-in-law, Deanna Hazlett and husband Ron. She is also survived by a very special niece, Jamie Rohrback and husband Russell. She is also survived by many other nieces and nephews. Theresa loved spending time with her family. She will be missed by her dog, Baxter. A private memorial service will be held by the family.