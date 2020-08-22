Mrs. Theresa Maryann Wrzesinski, 78, of Frederick, peacefully passed on August 20, 2020, at Edenton Assisted Living.
Theresa was born in Baltimore on September 14, 1941, to the late Stanley and Stephanie Kielczewski.
She was the wife of Edward J. Wrzesinski Sr. for 57 years. Ed preceded her in death in 2017. Theresa was also preceded in death by her brothers, Albin and Ronald Kielczewski. Theresa is survived by her son, Edward Wrzesinski Jr. and wife Lisa of Frederick; and grandchildren, EJ Wrzesinski of Ft Worth, TX and Katherine Wrzesinski of Frederick; sister, Carol Cullison and husband Bill of Perry Hall, MD; and sister-in-law, Susan Hedrick of Odenton, MD.
Theresa was an active homemaker and community volunteer for many years. She was very active in her Catholic church parishes, first in Millersville, then in Olney, and lastly in Queenstown, MD. Theresa was an avid reader and very much enjoyed watching movies on the Hallmark and Lifetime channels. Most of all, Theresa was a kind and loving soul who would do anything to help those less fortunate than herself.
Arrangements are being handled by Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick. Due to the restrictions placed upon public gatherings, the viewing will be private.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, at St Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, 8428 Opossumtown Pike Frederick, Maryland, with Father Keith Boisvert, Pastor officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Frederick County or to Hospice of Frederick County.
Please visit Mrs. Wrzesinski’s online memorial by going to www.keeneybasford.com.