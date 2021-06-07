Thomas Berry

Mr. Thomas Edward Berry, 71, of Ranson, WV, passed away peacefully at home on June 4, 2021 after a brief battle with cancer. He was the husband of the late Mary E. Berry, who passed in 2008.
Born April 8, 1950 in Washington, D.C., Tom was the son of the late Ray E., Sr. and Ethel Fern Berry, the ninth of ten children. In addition to his loving wife, he was preceded in death by five siblings. Tom is survived by four children, Tina Cooper (Mark), Linda Gilmore (Ed), Angela Selby (Jason), and Thomas Michael Berry (Samantha); a sister, Lou Ella Kaskey (Mark); three brothers, Ray E. Berry Jr., Rollin Berry (Lisa), and Michael Berry (Sarah); his longtime companion, Ruby Cogle; nine grandchildren, Chad, Cody, William, Jessi, Edward, Abigail, Rachel, Jonathan, and Leah; three great-grandchildren, Taryn, Alayna, and Jacob; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives.
Tom was caring, generous, loving and friendly, as well as being an experienced maintenance engineer and handyman. He enjoyed bowling, collecting cars, and good times with friends and family.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 9 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 B Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 10. Entombment will follow in the Garden Mausoleums at Resthaven. Floral tributes are welcome, or in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org).