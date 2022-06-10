Thomas Brown

Thomas William Brown, 70, of Walkersville, died early Tuesday morning, June 7, 2022, at his home. Born Oct. 22, 1951, in Petersburg, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Earl W. Brown and Wayne Smith. He was the husband of Dianne Brown.
He was a graduate of Petersburg High School in West Virginia, Class of 1969, then graduating from Shepherd University in 1975 with a bachelor’s degree. He worked as an engineer III, global engineering systems, for Thermo Fisher Scientific in Frederick, Maryland. He was a member of the United Methodist Church and the North American Rod and Gun Club. He enjoyed hunting, as well as building structures, furniture, framing and woodworking. Also, he was gifted in visualizing, painting and designing.
Surviving in addition to his wife are children, Lindsay Brown (Chris), Traver Brown (Tabitha) and Jaime Billmyer (David); grandchildren, Talon and Toby Brown; a sister, Karen Brown Kitzmiller; niece, Tammy Western (Andrew); grandnephew and grandniece, John and Ashley Western; and many special cousins.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 515 S. Market St., Frederick, with Pastor Sandi Evans Rogers officiating.
At Thomas’ request, instead of flowers, donate online or mail your donation to: Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1250 Fourth St., Santa Monica, CA, 90401, or pcf.org.
