Thomas Burciaga

Thomas Anthony Burciaga, 75, of Frederick, Maryland, passed on Aug. 14, 2022, surrounded by his family. Born Jan. 12, 1947, to the late Joseph F. Burciaga and Irene I. Hurtado, he was the beloved husband of Julie Ann Burciaga.

Tom’s faith was very important to him. He was a member at St. Joseph-on-Carrollton Manor Catholic Church and a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He would often teach religious class for high school students, as well as volunteer for church fundraisers.