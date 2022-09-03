Thomas Burciaga

Thomas Anthony Burciaga, 75, of Frederick, Maryland, passed on Aug. 14, 2022, surrounded by his family. Born Jan. 12, 1947, to the late Joseph F. Burciaga and Irene I. Hurtado, he was the beloved husband of Julie Ann Burciaga.
Tom’s faith was very important to him. He was a member at St. Joseph-on-Carrollton Manor Catholic Church and a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He would often teach religious class for high school students, as well as volunteer for church fundraisers.
Tom was a fan of computers and movies, especially Spanish foreign films, and audio books. He enjoyed watching Virginia Tech football games with his sons-in-law, Greg and Bryan.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Jessica Frohn (Greg) and Jennifer Mission (Bryan); and grandchildren, Avery Mission and Garrett Mission. Tom was also guardian to Alex C. Johnson. He was predeceased by his parents; and brother, Donald Burciaga.
Memorial services will be held at St. Joseph-on-Carrollton Manor Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9. Burial services will be held privately. Online condolences may be shared at keeneybasford.com.