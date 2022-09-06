Thomas Cassidy Sr.

Thomas (Tom) George Cassidy Sr., 99, of Frederick, Maryland, formerly of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Somerford House in Frederick, Maryland.

He was born Nov. 30, 1922, in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania, to the late Thomas George Cassidy and Catherine Grosch Cassidy. He was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Verna Heino Cassidy, in August of 2006; and his three brothers, Robert (Bob), Paul (Pete) and John (Jack) Cassidy.