Thomas Cassidy Sr.

Thomas (Tom) George Cassidy Sr., 99, of Frederick, Maryland, formerly of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Somerford House in Frederick, Maryland.
He was born Nov. 30, 1922, in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania, to the late Thomas George Cassidy and Catherine Grosch Cassidy. He was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Verna Heino Cassidy, in August of 2006; and his three brothers, Robert (Bob), Paul (Pete) and John (Jack) Cassidy.
He is survived by his five children, Thomas (Tom) Cassidy Jr. and wife Wendy, of Frederick, Maryland, Michael (Mike) Cassidy, of Denver, Colorado, Patricia (Trish) Bauer and partner Pete Marcoff, of Point of Rocks, Maryland, Mary Cassidy and partner Chris McLaughlin, of Stonington, Connecticut, and John Cassidy and wife Suzy, of Atlanta, Georgia. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, Kelly Sweet and husband Mike, Alex Cassidy and wife Jessica, Josh Bauer and partner Courtney Roberts, Casey Bauer, Haley Bauer and Ben Bauer, John Paul Bibeau, Patrick Bibeau, Thomas Bibeau, Marc Bibeau and David Bibeau, Liam Cassidy, Laney Cassidy and Maggie Cassidy; and six great-grandchildren, Addy Sweet, Karoline Sweet and Emmy Sweet, Gunner Cassidy, Paige Cassidy and Briggs Bauer. He will also be remembered by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Tom grew up in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. He began work at age 12 in a dairy store after the death of his father. He was a devout Catholic and was a member of the Knights of Columbus from the time he entered as a squire at the age of 12. He worked in the steel mills after high school. As head of the household, Tom was exempt from the draft, yet he volunteered for the U.S. Army Air Corps and served two years. After the end of the war, he headed to Washington, D.C., where he went to work for the Department of the Navy. Ultimately, Tom retired from the Pentagon and the Department of Defense in 1980.
He met the love of his life, Verna Heino, in Washington, D.C., and they were married on June 25, 1949. They raised their five children while living in Forest Heights, Maryland, and moved to Gaithersburg, Maryland, in 1969. After retiring, they moved back to Waynesboro, Pennsylvania. After the death of his beloved, Verna, Tom lived at Quincy Retirement Village for 14 years. He recently returned to Frederick after having fought through COVID and lived at Somerford House.
We would like to thank the staffs at Quincy and Somerford for the love and care shown to our father.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in St. Andrew Catholic Church, 12 N. Broad St., Waynesboro, with the Rev. Christopher Onyeneke officiating. Burial will be private in St. Andrew the Apostle Parish Cemetery, Waynesboro.
The family will receive friends from 9-10:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 9 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro.
A reception will immediately follow the memorial mass in the Knights of Columbus banquet hall, 42 W. Second St., Waynesboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to in his memory to: St. Andrew School, 213 E. Main Street, Waynesboro PA 17268.