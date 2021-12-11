Thomas Claggett III

The Rev. Thomas West Claggett III, 83, of Frederick, passed away Dec. 7, 2021.
Thomas was born Feb. 20, 1938, in Baltimore to the late Blanche (Adreon) Claggett and Thomas West Claggett Jr. He graduated from Gilman in 1956, then served in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1956 to 1962. He then graduated from Johns Hopkins in 1966, and St. Mary’s Seminary and University in 1979 with a Master of Theology. His first career was as an insurance underwriter, and then he was ordained May 12, 1979, and served as a perpetual deacon in the Episcopal church. Thomas had lived in Baltimore and Frederick, and he enjoyed a second home in Ocean City. He was a member of Delta Phi Fraternity at Johns Hopkins University, St. Andrew’s Society of Baltimore and Mid-Maryland, Petersville Ruritan Club, and Bailey’s Irish Cream Debating Society. He enjoyed traveling on the Delta Queen Steamboat on the Mississippi River and its tributaries, as well as trips to Scotland, Ireland and Nashville.
Thomas was predeceased by his wife, Lucy Claggett, in 2008.
He is survived by two children and their spouses; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service in honor of Thomas’ life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Frederick Health Hospice at frederickhealthhospice.org/Donate-Support.aspx.