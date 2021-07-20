Thomas "Crow" Wagner

Thomas W. “Crow” Wagner, 76, of Mount Airy, passed from this life on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. He was the husband of Carol Grimm Wagner, his wife of 53 years.
Born on March 7, 1945, in Frederick, he was the son of the late William E. and Virginia Lowman Wagner. Crow was raised in Mount Airy and lived there his entire life, was a 1963 graduate of Mount Airy High School, and spent a couple of years in his father’s business, Mount Airy Locker Company before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force. He returned to a lifetime career in what is now known as Wagner Meats.
Tom was community- and service-oriented as a volunteer fireman, active in the American Legion Post 19 where he was commander for three years. Crow also held memberships with the Elks Club, VFW, Moose, Maryland Cattleman’s Association, National Cattleman’s Association, and he supported local organizations, including 4-H and FFA, grading livestock at county and state fairs.
Tom loved the Boston Red Sox, always had a mystery novel to read, and enjoyed dancing and listening to country music, driving his truck and talking with friends. He could often be seen sitting on the front porch waving from his rocking chair.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Janice Sue Kolber and husband Markus of Taos, New Mexico; a son, Thomas Wagner II of Linwood, Maryland; a sister, Janice Jewell, and a brother, William E. Wagner Jr. and wife Barbara, all of Mount Airy; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd. in Mount Airy, where a celebration of Tom’s life will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 22, with Pastor Tom Gue will officiating. Interment will be private.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Mount Airy, and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.