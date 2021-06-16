Thomas Culler

Thomas A. Culler, 69, of Manchester, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at St. Francis Hospital. He was born in Frederick, MD, the son of the late Harold and Katherine (Wright) Culler. He is survived by his loving wife Ellen (Wann) Culler as well as his sons, Justin Culler and his fianceé Laura DaSilva of New Milford, CT and Matthew Culler of Baltimore, MD along with his grandchildren Savannah and Jaxson.
Thomas leaves his siblings Terry (Joan) Culler, Frank Culler, Sharon (Hank) Cunningham and Mary (Rob) Morton, as well as several nieces and nephews, and stepson Joshua Bechard of Bennington, VT. He also leaves his former wife, Robin Culler.
Family and friends may call at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, on Saturday, June 19 from 10-11:30 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at South United Methodist Church at 1226 Main St., Manchester, CT.
A celebration of life will be held in Maryland at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society. For online condolences/obituary, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.