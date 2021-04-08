Thomas Darner

Thomas C. Darner, 77, of Rocky Ridge, was escorted by the Angels into Heaven on Sunday, April 4, 2021. He was the husband of Ruby Darner, his wife of 57 years.
Born on July 27, 1943, in Woodsboro, Maryland, he was the son of the late William Alden and Helen Lee Swartz Darner.
In his earlier years, he was associated with the plumbing trade; he taught at the high school level and next at the community college level for more than 12 years. An ordained minister, Dr. Darner earned his degrees from Liberty University, Louisiana Baptist Seminary and Temple Baptist Seminary. He was the pastor for several churches, and in his later years, he taught graduate level studies at the seminary.
He authored seven books related to helping people understand the Bible and served on the board of directors at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Dr. Darner enjoyed studying the Bible, teaching it, writing, traveling, collecting antiques and spending time with his family. Most of all, he looked forward to this day when he could be together again with those he missed so much.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Barbara Lynn Daugherty and husband Sanford, of Jackson, Michigan; three grandchildren, Nicole Rogers and fiance’ Andrew Johnson, Angela Rogers and Brian Rogers and wife Kerry; and one great-granddaughter, Sydney. Thomas was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth A. Darner and Ronnie Darner; he was the last of his immediate family.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 8 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, where funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 9, with Pastor Gary Hubble officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Gospel Hour P.O. Box 2024, Greenville, SC, 29602 .
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.