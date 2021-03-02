Thomas R. Deater Sr., 77, of Frederick, Maryland, died peacefully on Feb. 26, 2021. Born in Frederick, Maryland, to the late Clarence and Rita Deater; loving husband to the late Nancy O’Hara Deater; father to Thomas Deater Jr. and wife Roberta; and the loving brother to the late Susie Deater.
Tom Served in Vietnam as a sharpshooter for the U.S. Army. His hobbies included fishing, horse racing, the Dallas Cowboys, country music, gardening, Lionel trains, bingo, watching westerns on TV, walking in either walkathons or crop walking, or mall walking, blood donations, duckpin bowling and playing Santa Claus for the greater Frederick area. He worked for Carmack Jays, Everready, Eastalco and the Great Frederick Fair.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you plant a tomato plant in your garden this summer in his memory.
Arrangements are entrusted to Keeney & Basford Funeral Home.