On Jan. 25, 2022, Thomas James Delaney, 61, of Hanover, Maryland, passed away. He was the beloved husband of Debra Harding; brother of Kathleen Dickey (Joseph Dickey), Patricia Delaney and Timothy Delaney (Eileen Delaney); uncle of James Dickey, Mark Dickey (Brittany Dickey), Kevin Delaney and Mary Delaney; great-uncle of Brooklyn Dickey and Claire Dickey; and brother-in-law of Kathleen Kline and John Harding Jr. Visitation will take place at the Hubbard Funeral Home Inc., 4107 Wilkens Ave., Baltimore, MD 21229 on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A eulogy will start at 10:20 a.m., and a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Philip Neri Church, 6405 S. Orchard Road, Linthicum Heights, MD 21090 on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Middletown, Maryland. To share online condolences of view a full obituary, visit hubbardfuneralhome.com.
